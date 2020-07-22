Whether or not Liverpool manage to beat Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday night, the day will go down in history for Jurgen Klopp and his squad.

Five weeks after being confirmed as Premier League champions, the Reds finally get their hands on the trophy.

A special stage has been erected in The Kop for the presentation, and the moment will surely be something that everyone involved with the club will remember for the rest of their lives.

It was already expected to be a great spectacle, but news that Sir Kenny Dalglish will present the trophy to Jordan Henderson has ensured that it will be even more special.

“He’s an iconic figure at this football club, a huge person who we all love,” Henderson told BBC Breakfast, cited by BBC Sport.

It would appear from video leaks on social media that no expense has been spared in making the trophy presentation a real event, and something to look back on in years to come with pride.

Even though there will be no supporters present in the ground to witness the iconic moment, many millions will be watching on television with the ceremony free-to-air on UK channels.