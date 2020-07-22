Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s stern response to ‘Kroenke out’ banner from some fans

Some Arsenal supporters are clearly unhappy with the club’s hierarchy as a “Back Arteta, Kroenke out” banner was flown prior to their shock defeat against relegation candidates Aston Villa last night.

Certain fans seem to have made this gesture in order to take aim at owner Stan Kroenke in a bid to force the head honcho to ‘back Arteta’ ahead of a crucial transfer window for the club.

The Gunners are enduring another difficult year, with the north London outfit set for their worst finish in 25 years and have ended up below rivals Spurs once again.

Arsenal have a serious amount of deadwood to clear and need to recruit some bonafide world-class players in currently lacklustre areas like defence if they want to become a top four side again.

Asked about the banner after the game, Arteta interrupted the question to say:

“No, no, no.”

“The Kroenke’s and the board and the sporting directors and everybody, I feel full backing with all of them. What we don’t know is a lot of things that we have to wait a little bit of time to be there.”

“But backing and support, 100%. I don’t need that.”

When quizzed on whether the fans should ‘stick with us’, Arteta fired back with a defiant message:

“Absolutely, the fans have to believe what I am saying because if I did not believe it I would not say that.”

Arsenal’s recent recruitment shows that the Gunners are keen on building a younger side that can develop and hopefully take the team back to the promised land in the coming years.

Whilst some of the club’s recent additions have shown promise, the Gunners have still got very far to go in order to build a solid squad that are capable of putting up a much better challenge to their rivals.