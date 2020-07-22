Arsenal are reportedly very optimistic of winning the race for the signing of Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer.

The Brazil international is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer, and would represent a quality addition for whoever gets him.

It’s not often big names like Willian can be signed without a transfer fee, but reliable Brazilian journalist Bruno Vicari claims Arsenal could now be in a strong position to snap him up this summer…

?Info: Willian no Arsenal está cada vez mais quente. O Chelsea ainda tenta negociar pra segurar o brasileiro, mas tem gente nos Gunners bastante otimista pra assinatura. #PremierLeagueNaESPN pic.twitter.com/V6tOuPa2Gw — Bruno Vicari (@brunovicari) July 22, 2020

Arsenal could do with bringing in Willian as they aren’t as blessed with the kinds of funds their rivals often enjoy in the transfer market, though they have just as much of a need to improve their squad this summer after a difficult campaign.

The north London outfit are heading for their worst league finish in 25 years and Willian could be a useful signing to help improve things next season.

The 31-year-old still has plenty to offer at this level and could be just the upgrade Arsenal need on under-performing attacking midfielders like Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson.