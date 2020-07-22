Confirmed: Arsenal set for lowest finish in 25 years, below Tottenham for fourth year in a row

Arsenal are set for their lowest finish in the Premier League for 25 years after losing 1-0 against Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

A goal from Aston Villa star Trezeguet confirmed a big three points for Dean Smith’s side in their fight against relegation, but consigned Arsenal to a miserable evening.

The Gunners remain in 10th place in the Premier League table, and can now finish no higher than 8th, which represents their worst finish since they ended the 1994/95 campaign in 12th.

If there’s some small silver lining for Arsenal, they can’t finish any lower than 10th, so at least have a top half finish confirmed, though this is certainly far from good enough from such a big club who were regulars in the top four for so long under Arsene Wenger.

Another unwanted achievement for Arsenal is that they’re now set to finish below rivals Tottenham for the fourth year in a row.

David Moyes sounds rather bitter about his time at Manchester United… Click here to find out what he said.

Spurs haven’t had the best season themselves, but are currently 7th in the table, five points clear of their north London rivals.

This is some turnaround between these two teams, as when Tottenham finished above Arsenal in 2016/17 it was the first time they’d done so in 22 years.

All in all, a league season for Arsenal to forget, though they can still salvage something from this campaign when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on August 1st.