Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made it clear that he thinks the writing is on the wall for Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker was once a key player for the Gunners, but has found himself out of action for some time now, with manager Mikel Arteta seeming to freeze him out at the Emirates Stadium.

Discussing Ozil’s situation, former Arsenal striker Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro: “I think that he’s gone.

“It’s all about attitude. The thing is when you look at Dani Ceballos he had an attitude problem, Mikel turned him round and now he’s in the team.

“Mikel’s given people the opportunity to get into the team if their attitude is right, but at the minute their attitude is not right.

“Arsenal need him [Ozil] of course but I believe that he’s somebody that’s gone from Arsenal. Whether he stays or Mikel gets rid of him, we’re not going to see much of him.”

Arsenal fans will probably agree with this assessment, and it may well be time for the club to move on from Ozil after an up-and-down few years for him in north London.

Despite some moments of real quality, Ozil has never quite endeared himself to many of Arsenal’s fans, as he’s rarely looked the same player that performed at such a high level for previous club Real Madrid for so long.

That said, some will no doubt feel Arsenal have still missed Ozil’s creativity in some games this season, so it could be quite a gamble from Arteta to phase him out like this.