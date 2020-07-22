Arsenal days away from offering £250,000-a-week contract to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Arsenal are finalising a contract offer of £250,000-a-week to put forward to captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Telegraph, who don’t state the length of the proposed deal, claim that the new terms will be offered to the talisman in the ‘coming days’.

News of this key development for the Gunners comes almost immediately after Mikel Arteta shed light on the positive status of talks with the centre-forward regarding his future, as per Sky Sports.

The Telegraph add that the club’s hierarchy are acting off of Arteta’s advice with this proposal, with the report highlighting that the deal will be worth £250,000-a-week, plus bonuses.

This represents a well-earned increase on the 31-year-old’s current £198,000-a-week basic deal, which Aubameyang’s managed to get the most out of with appearance and goal bonuses.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law hints that this is a major step but by no means a concrete indicator of a renewal, as the Gunners will have to convince the forward that they’re ready to seriously back Arteta.

Aubameyang’s current contract expires next summer, which has led to the constant speculation and uncertainty regarding the African superstar’s future.

The forward won’t be achieving parity with teammate Mesut Ozil, who earns £350,000-a-week – but given how that deal’s panned out we can’t imagine the Gunners handing terms like that out again.

Arsenal are set for their worst top-flight finish in 25 years after the shock defeat to Aston Villa last night, the Gunners will also end below north London rivals Spurs for the fourth year in a row.

Aubameyang’s lapse in concentration actually led to Villa’s goal, but now instead of laughing before conceding, the superstar is in line to be laughing straight to the bank with his proposed new deal.

The Gabon international has been revelation since joining the Gunners for a then club-record fee of £56m in January 2018, as per BBC Sport, but Aubameyang has failed to win any silverware so far.

Arsenal face a battle with London rivals in the FA Cup final and if they are triumphant they’d also seal qualification for the Europa League via this route, which would also reward more funds to the club.

Aubameyang has scored 52 goals and contributed 11 assists in just 84 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, he’s certainly been the side’s best player since joining.