We’ve rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer rumours for you in one place, with some intriguing updates on some big names.

The Gunners have not had the best of seasons, so it’s unsurprising that there’s talk of some new signings coming in as new manager Mikel Arteta surely needs the backing to strengthen this struggling squad.

First up, bookies odds suggest Manchester City defender John Stones could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium this summer for a reunion with Arteta.

The England international has fallen out of favour at City in recent times, but it seems Arteta rates him highly from his time in Manchester.

Stones may no longer be at his peak level, but if he gets back to his best at Arsenal he could be a useful signing for Arteta, who needs an upgrade on the likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Next up, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future has taken yet another twist as he wants a move to Barcelona.

In order to ensure he gets his dream transfer, reports in Spain claim Aubameyang is ready to see out his contract with Arsenal, which would at least mean the Gunners can keep him for one more season.

The Gabon international would, however, then be leaving Arsenal on a free transfer, which is a blow for the club as they could do with raising money from his sale to help afford a replacement.

Finally, Brentford winger Said Benrahma has spoken out on his future amid links with Arsenal, Chelsea, and others.

“I was really flattered [to see myself linked with Arsenal],” the Algeria international said.

“But, at the same time, I am so focused about getting out of the Championship with Brentford that I do not pay too much attention. But it gives me confidence.”

David Moyes sounds rather bitter about his time at Manchester United… Click here to find out what he said.