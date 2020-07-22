According to Goal, Real Madrid are in talks with Bayern Leverkusen regarding a loan move for wonderkid Reinier Jesus, with the Brazilian starlet seen as a potential replacement for star man Kai Havertz.

As per BBC Sport, Los Blancos completed a £26m deal for Reinier in January, the ace has been with the Madrid outfit’s Castilla side since joining.

Goal claim that Zinedine Zidane’s side are now keen on loaning out the ace next season, with Leverkusen seen as an ideal kind of club that could give the talent much-needed first-team experience.

According to ESPN, Chelsea will hold fire on launching an official transfer bid for Havertz until they secure Champions League qualification.

ESPN claim that the Blues are confident of landing the 21-year-old sensation for a fee of between £70-£75m, despite Bayern Leverkusen holding out for around £90m for the Germany international.

Reinier’s dealt with some injury troubles which have limited his time with Castilla, nonetheless the talent has two goals and an assist in three outings for Madrid’s B team.

Mundo Deportivo report that the 18-year-old has been training with Los Blancos’ first-team as of late.

The Brazil Under-23s star would be an ideal replacement for Havertz, the ace is also primarily used as a central attacking midfielder.

With Leverkusen boasting Europa League football for next season, the Bundesliga side would certainly be capable of offering the talent regular first-team minutes and the platform to establish himself.

Goal add that La Liga side Real Valladolid are also keen on snapping up Reinier on loan, they’d certainly be a hard club for the talent to turn down considering they’re owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

Reinier helped Flamengo win the Brazilian top-flight and the Copa Libertadores during his debut season with the side, there’s no doubt that the youngster is one of the exciting talents to watch out for.