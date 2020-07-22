Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp, has gone in hard on Arsenal’s owners and, given his diatribe after the Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, seemingly agreed with a banner that was flown over Villa Park by Arsenal supporters which read ‘Back Arteta, Kroenke out.’

That loss has almost ruined the north Londoner’s chances of European football next season, and they will only be resurrected if Arsenal beat Chelsea in next month’s FA Cup final, handing them a Europa League berth.

Whether or not that’s the case, Redknapp pulled no punches in his broadside.

“I think they’re a long way off the top four when I look at the quality the top four have,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports and cited by football.london.

“Every Arsenal fan will know that and identify that.

“He’s (Arteta) got some problems he’s got to sort out – one is Mesut Ozil, I’m sure he’ll be leaving this summer but he’s on an awful lot of money so it’s easier said than done.

“Sometimes if you feel the player’s not right, sometimes you’ve got to bite the bullet and maybe let them go.

“Aubameyang, do you give him a new contract? You don’t want another situation where you’ve got a player who is earning vast amounts of money and his age is a problem.

“I personally feel players like him are hard to find and, if you can keep him and sign him long term, it’s well worth doing.

“I really like Mikel Arteta but, with that squad, to use an example, David Luiz will have moments looking like one of the best defenders around but then he’ll have his moments where he makes a mistake.

“I look at that Arsenal back three or four, however they want to play they’ll make mistakes and give you chances week in, week out.

“They need to throw money at the problem, it’s as simple as that. That squad, he can’t make that a top-four team any time soon.”

In many respects it’s hard to disagree.

Arsenal clearly now have the right man at the helm in Arteta, whose hard work on the training pitch is beginning to be seen during games.

More Stories / Latest News Jadon Sancho breakthrough as Borussia Dortmund reportedly ready to accept Man United’s £118m transfer bid Kai Havertz will tell Bayer Leverkusen to sell him to Chelsea in key transfer meeting tomorrow ‘Everyone has a price’ – Arsenal given huge boost in pursuit of Odsonne Edouard

They could quite easily be a top four side or better if they were given the right financial backing.

The question now is if Kroenke isn’t able or willing to do that, are the club saying that they are content to be a mid-table Premier League side, and what does that mean for Arteta long term?