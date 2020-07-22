Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has sent a message to Callum Hudson-Odoi as he starts to show improvement in training.

The England international has endured something of a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge, having failed to really press on after an exciting debut campaign in the Blues’ first-team last year.

Hudson-Odoi remains an exciting young talent, but Chelsea fans will no doubt have expected to see a little more from him by this point, and his future at the club has even come into some doubt.

The Independent claim Hudson-Odoi could consider a move away from Chelsea this summer, with several clubs reported to be interested in the 19-year-old, though he won’t push to leave.

Lampard, meanwhile, has been quoted by the Metro as saying he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the youngster in training recently.

“I have a squad to pick. I pick a lot on how players train, daily and what they can give us and, either when they start or come on, what they can give us,” Lampard said.

“So it’s the same as every other player. I spoke about Callum a lot. He needs to keep training at the highest level which is actually what I’ve seen him doing.

“Particularly in the last week, ten days and in the two games he’s come on he’s had good impacts in the last two performances and that’s the way he needs to continue.

“He’s a young player with great talent, great potential and I want to see that potential come through.”

It sounds like more playing time for Hudson-Odoi could be just around the corner if he can continue to shine on the Chelsea training ground, and fans will surely be encouraged that Lampard clearly still rates him.