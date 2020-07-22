Chelsea are closing in on a top four finish and also have an FA Cup final with Arsenal to look forward to, but for now the focus will be on the latest transfer rumours involving the Blues.

First up, there’s an update on long-standing Chelsea target Kai Havertz, who is set to issue his demands to Bayer Leverkusen in a meeting tomorrow.

According to reports, Havertz is preparing to return to Leverkusen training tomorrow, but will use the opportunity to tell the club he wants to be allowed a move to Chelsea.

Frank Lampard would do well to land the Germany international, who could be an ideal long-term Eden Hazard replacement at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, there has also been speculation linking exciting Brentford winger Said Benrahma with CFC, with the Algeria international looking a top talent and too good for the Championship.

Arsenal and Leicester City have also been linked with Benrahma, but Chelsea have perhaps shown the strongest interest in a potential £35.5million deal.

Click here to read the latest quotes from Benrahma as he responds to the links with a move to Lampard’s side.

Finally, Chelsea are also being linked with an interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Barca shot-stopper is one of the finest in the world in his position and would be an obvious upgrade on the unconvincing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea have also been linked with the likes of Jan Oblak, Andre Onana and Dean Henderson to solve their issues in goal.