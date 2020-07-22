Brentford winger Said Benrahma has spoken out on recent transfer rumours linking him with a big move to the likes of Chelsea.

The talented 24-year-old has really caught the eye in the Championship in recent times, and looks capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the near future.

Mohamed Bouhafsi has previously reported that Chelsea have been in talks over signing Benrahma.

As seen in the tweet below, Bouhafsi also claimed there was some interest from Arsenal and Leicester City…

Info @RMCsport : #Chelsea est entré en discussions avec l’entourage de Saïd #Benrahma. Le club entraîné par Frank Lampard a même fait part de son intérêt à Brentford sans pour autant transmettre d’offre pour le moment. Leicester et Arsenal intéressés aussi. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 15, 2020

Chelsea have had a busy start to the summer with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to strengthen their attack, and it may be that Benrahma would make another fine addition.

Benrahma won’t come cheap, however, as the Sun have previously suggested his club would ask for as much as £35.5million for him this summer.

The player himself has now been quoted by the Metro as admitting it’s flattering to hear about interest from these big clubs, but he insists his focus is on current club Brentford for the moment.

“I was really flattered [to see myself linked with those clubs],” the Algeria international said. “But, at the same time, I am so focused about getting out of the Championship with Brentford that I do not pay too much attention. But it gives me confidence.”