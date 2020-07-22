Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, is still at the club in part due to Petr Cech’s confidence in the youngster that he will be able to overcome the current period of poor him that he finds himself in.

After being dropped for Willy Caballero some while back, manager, Frank Lampard, made the clearest statement of intent that he had little confidence in the Spaniard unless he upped his performance levels.

Whilst he’s still not quite reached his peak yet, Cech’s trust has given Kepa a stay of execution according to Ian McGarry.

“It is our understanding that the club retains confidence to a degree in Kepa,” McGarry said on the Transfer Window Podcast, and cited by the Daily Express.

“He hasn’t been dropped, and also Petr Cech is the senior and very much trusted football advisor to the board, he believes Kepa will overcome certain off-field difficulties that may or may not have had an impact on his form.”

Co-host, Duncan Castles, also noted: “Petr Cech’s view is clearly a very important one, he’s extremely intelligent and a hard-working consciencious goalkeeper who had an exceptional career.

“So his view of Kepa s potential and his ability to improve on his performances is an important one. But the more important view is Frank Lampard’s, because he’s the manager who has to live and die on Kepa’s performances.”

Whether Kepa has a longer term future at the club is unknown at this point, but clearly Lampard is a strong manager who is happy to stand by his decisions.

If the young Spaniard finds himself out of favour again, with or without Cech’s backing, one can assume that he will only have himself to blame.