Video: Everton legends tell reporters to f*** off when asked about Liverpool title victory

Everton legends have been filmed responding to Liverpool’s title success in a tongue-in-cheek video clip.

Watch the hilarious video below as the likes of Peter Reid, Kevin Campbell and Michael Ball tell reporters to f*** off for asking them about the celebrations on the red half of Merseyside…

Liverpool have just won their first title in 30 years and will receive the Premier League trophy tonight, but Everton have been waiting even longer, with no title victory since all the way back in 1987.

Little wonder this lot were in no mood to talk about what’s happening at Anfield tonight!