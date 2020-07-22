With Mikel Arteta still unsure whether Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will stay at the Emirates Stadium or leave, looking around at possible alternatives would seem to be good business practice.

Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard remains a highly-rated striker and one who has been looked at by the Gunners before.

Manager, Neil Lennon’s recent statement relating to the Frenchman may well have given the North London side hope of securing the player too, should the Gabonese decide to move on.

“It is difficult to say, particularly in this climate currently, that a player is not going anywhere, because everyone has a price,” the Daily Star quote Lennon as saying.

“Ideally we don’t want to sell our best players and we will remain steadfast on that.

“But if an offer comes in then I’m sure the club will consider it and do the best thing possible for the club going forward.

“But it’s not just hard for me, it’s hard for all managers right now. It will be interesting to see how the market opens up.

“You just don’t know. The English Premier League is not finished yet but when they do they will be starting to look around.

“It might speed up before the new season starts but at the minute we have had no enquiries for any of our players. Nothing at all.”

Of course, and with the greatest respect, the English Premier League is a far different proposition to its Scottish counterpart. Doing well north of the border is no guarantee of success in England.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Confidence to a degree in Kepa’ – Chelsea goalkeeping legend has young custodian’s future in his hands What Mourinho makes of De Gea vs Henderson battle at Manchester United “He’s gone” – Ian Wright convinced Arsenal star’s Gunners career is over

However, at 22 years of age, the youngster still has a way to go before he reaches his peak, and to that end, Arteta may consider that his signing, for the right price, is a gamble worth taking.

As of this moment, no formal bids have been received for the player according to the Daily Star, but Celtic should brace themselves.