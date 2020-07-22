“Garbage display” – These fans turn on Man United star after a bad performance vs West Ham

The stage was set for Man United to return to their blistering form to blow West Ham away tonight, but the reality was very different.

They were so slow in the build up and rarely tried to play any kind of penetrating ball, and it means their Champions League situation is delicately poised.

There’s no doubting that Bruno Fernandes has been the catalyst for their turnaround since his arrival in January, but this is probably his worst game yet for United.

He was clearly frustrated and did well to avoid getting sent off for a headbutt, while he kept needing an extra second on the ball and he gave the ball away with alarming regularity.

It’s only one game so there’s no need to overreact, but plenty of fans were quick to point out how poor he’s been tonight:

Bruno Fernandes is having an absolute nightmare out there today.. — Maren ?? (@footballqueeen) July 22, 2020

This is a Bruno Fernandes disasterclass. Awful performance. — Navin (@goonernav) July 22, 2020

I'mma need someone to run the stat on how many times Bruno Fernandes lost possession today. What a garbage display. — Tyson Creme ?? (@TysonCreme) July 22, 2020

Probably the worst game I’ve seen Bruno Fernandes for united — Ose (@Osereeeme) July 22, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is playing nonsense today. Poor perfomance from here.#MUNWHU — Tweet of God ?? (@IamTopsy4real) July 22, 2020

It’s very possible that he’s tired after playing a lot of football in recent weeks, but this performance will be concerning for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.