When Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man United side were in their pomp, they took on all before them and dominated in a way which hadn’t been seen in the modern era.

Even now, many years after his retirement, there still isn’t a team that has churned out results and performances season after season in the way in which the Red Devils did in Fergie’s era.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are at the beginning, relatively speaking, of a potential new dynasty at Anfield, and the way in which the Reds have dominated the Premier League in 2019/20 has led to suggestions that they could end up taking on United’s mantle in that respect.

Former United player turned Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, is having none of it, however.

“No, I’m not (concerned),” Neville said on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Star, when asked about Liverpool dominating.

“What would concern me about Liverpool for a long period would be if they were bought out by a super-rich owner, who invested at the level of Manchester City, Manchester United.

“Liverpool still, in their transfer business, are still quite modest compared to the other clubs.

“Their owners just don’t have the money of a Manchester City, or the spending power of a Manchester United or a Chelsea.

“They just don’t, but that makes Jurgen Klopp’s achievement all the more great.

“That’s why you have to really hand it to him and, I have to say, the people behind the scenes who have recruited over recent years.

“They have done it brilliantly.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘Can’t make that a top-four team’ – Jamie Redknapp on what Arsenal should do with Mikel Arteta Jadon Sancho breakthrough as Borussia Dortmund reportedly ready to accept Man United’s £118m transfer bid Kai Havertz will tell Bayer Leverkusen to sell him to Chelsea in key transfer meeting tomorrow

Given that Fergie was at the very top of his game for more than two decades, and we can infer from Klopp that he’ll not be around for years and years, Liverpool may find it hard under any new incumbent to replicate the job that the German is doing so well.

That said, Klopp is unlikely to be going anywhere for a while yet, so it’s down to the likes of United to stop the Reds from hoovering up titles over the next few years and laying down a marker for everyone else to aspire to.