Jack Grealish failed to take the chance to commit his future to Aston Villa following the club’s 1-0 win over Arsenal last night.

Watch the video below as Grealish responds to being asked if this could have been his final game as a Villa player at Villa Park…

? "I'm not too sure at the moment, My one aim is to keep this club in the Premier League"@skysports_PatD asks Jack Grealish whether this would his last game at Villa Park as an Aston Villa player pic.twitter.com/dX6D6xnOIW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 21, 2020

The 24-year-old is quite honest in admitting he doesn’t know, and goes on to say he’s simply focusing on helping his team secure Premier League survival.

Grealish has been linked with Manchester United by the Daily Mirror and others, and this clip won’t come as too much of a comfort to Villa fans.

United supporters, meanwhile, will perhaps now be even more confident the England Under-21 international could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Grealish was in fine form against Arsenal, with Red Devils fans expressing their desire for their club to snap him up this summer.

