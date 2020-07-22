Kai Havertz is reportedly set to hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen when he returns to training with the club tomorrow.

This is according to the reliable Christian Falk on Twitter, as he provides a fresh update on the Havertz to Chelsea transfer saga.

See below as Falk claims Havertz will speak to Leverkusen about his future tomorrow and request that the Bundesliga giants allow him to leave for Chelsea this summer…

Update @kaihavertz29 & @ChelseaFC: When the training starts again at Bayer Leverkusen on thursday, Havertz wants to talk with his club. his request: the Bosses should let him go to Chelsea @SPORTBILD @AxelHesse1 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 22, 2020

Havertz is an exciting young talent and Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping he does end up at Stamford Bridge at some point this summer.

The Germany international would join Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in joining CFC in this transfer window, with the west London giants showing real ambition with their signings so far.

After a frustrating season in which Chelsea are still not guaranteed a top four finish, it makes sense that Frank Lampard wants to improve his attack, which has been undoubtedly left weaker by Eden Hazard’s departure to Real Madrid last summer.