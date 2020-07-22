There’s reportedly been a major breakthrough in the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer saga, according to sources in Spain.

Don Balon claim Man Utd have launched a £118million bid for Sancho, which his club Borussia Dortmund are willing to accept as they prepare the search for replacements for their star player.

The report adds that Sancho has already agreed personal terms for a move to Old Trafford, which has also previously been reported on the Transfer Window Podcast.

It may now only be a matter of time before the England international makes his way to United, in what would be a huge signing for the Red Devils.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting young players on the planet and would surely be an instant upgrade on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current crop of attacking players.

Don Balon claim Sancho is now very close to becoming a United player, with Dortmund accepting his departure and looking at Valencia winger Ferran Torres as one potential replacement.

This report also follows a claim from the reliable Christian Falk, who recently tweeted that the Bundesliga giants were anticipating a big bid from MUFC…

Update @Sanchooo10: @BVB is expecting a 120 Mio Euro offer of @ManUtd for Sancho just in case United is qualified for Champions League directly @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 15, 2020

The Sun have also linked Sancho strongly with United recently by claiming an agreement over a deal was close.

If Solskjaer can get this done, it would be a major statement and could go a long way to turning United back into title challengers next season.