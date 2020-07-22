Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Monday morning to cast aside rumours that Chelsea had launched a bid for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Don Balon sent the rumour mill into overdrive a few days ago by claiming that the Blues would offer £90m (€100m), plus out-of-form stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the Slovenian superstar.

Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone even had to comment on the talk in a recent press conference, adding that he wasn’t ‘surprised’ by Chelsea’s apparent interest in Oblak, as quoted by the Mirror.

Frank Lampard’s side seriously need to recruit another first-choice stopper following the dismal performances of marquee signing Kepa this season. The Spaniard has made costly errors this term.

Atletico have not received any bid for Oblak… and they don’t want to sell him. Havertz deal as always said needs time – not advanced yet between clubs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2020

Oblak has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent years, the 27-year-old has been an absolute brick wall between the sticks for the Madrid outfit.

Goal report that the Blues would have to meet the Slovenian’s €120m (£110m) release clause in order to just trigger talks with the stopper – who has shown no signs that he wants to leave Atletico.