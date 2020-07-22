Frank Lampard explains Chelsea transfer plans amid Kai Havertz links

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given some insight into his transfer plans this summer as he seems intent on making a number of additions to his attack.

The Blues have already secured deals for striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech, and Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is being strongly linked with the club by Kicker and others.

Lampard has done a decent job in his first season as Chelsea manager, working well with a squad of young players after having to deal with a transfer ban being imposed on the club when he took over last summer.

It seems clear that Lampard now wants to make major changes to his Chelsea squad, and his words on signings, as quoted by the Metro, indicate why he might still be keen to add Havertz to his attacking options.

“I’m not talking about Kai Havertz,” Lampard said. “He’s a player of another team I am looking at a game tomorrow that is so huge for this team. The last thing I want to do is talk about a player from another team.

“We will cross that in the summer. The idea of the two players we’ve brought in, of course they are attacking talents and you bring in players like that to improve.

“We know there might be players moving on naturally, players ending contracts and we know it’s something that I feel we’ve spoken about in certain games where we’ve had a lot of possession of the ball and chances created to a high level and we maybe haven’t quite done that.

“I think those two players (Ziyech and Werner) are hopefully going to add to us in that case and then after that what comes in the summer come after the next few huge games for us.”

CFC lost Eden Hazard last summer and were unable to replace him due to their transfer ban, while Pedro is now coming to the end of his contract, as is Willian.

While Chelsea would probably also do well to strengthen their defence, Lampard makes a good point about the need to strengthen up front as well.