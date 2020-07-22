He’s long been out of the picture at Anfield, but the transfer demands that Liverpool have placed upon teams wishing to acquire Loris Karius seem excessive to say the least.

Karius’ two howlers in the 2018 Champions League final led to Jurgen Klopp going to the market and signing Alisson Becker, one of the shining lights in the Reds side over the last couple of seasons.

It seemed clear from that point that Karius was never going to be able to claw his way back into the first-team picture and, to that end, he was loaned to Besiktas in Turkey.

Despite finishing his loan early he has been told to find himself another club this summer, according to a report in the Daily Star.

The outlet also quote Goal.com as suggesting that Liverpool sporting director, Michael Edwards, wants £6m from any buying club for Karius.

Whilst that’s a pittance in today’s prices, it is, incredibly, more than the £4.2m that the Reds paid for the custodian back in 2016.

Given that Karius is now the third choice at Anfield, Edwards will have pulled off something of a coup if he’s able to do that particular deal.