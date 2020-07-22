Manchester United fans will no doubt be excited by the latest transfer news surrounding their club as it looks like potential moves for their targets are edging closer.

The Red Devils lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final and are up against it in the race to finish in the top four, so clearly need to strengthen this summer.

It looks like United’s efforts are going well, however, as it’s reported that they’ve launched a new bid of £118million for Jadon Sancho, and that Borussia Dortmund are set to accept it.

Spanish outlet Don Balon report that the England international has already agreed terms on a move to Old Trafford, so it’s surely not long now before this one goes through.

Man Utd fans will be thrilled if this can be completed, with Sancho one of the most exciting young players on the planet and a major upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Daniel James.

Next up, another of United’s long-running transfer targets Jack Grealish has hinted he will be leaving Aston Villa imminently.

Click here for a video of Grealish speaking after a fine performance in Villa’s win over Arsenal, in which he fails to commit his future to the club.

MUFC fans will no doubt think this sounds like a big hint from the 24-year-old, who looks an ideal signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Finally, United have also joined the running to sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

Reports claim the Netherlands international is also being eyed by Chelsea and Manchester City this summer, but that a move to the red half of Manchester could also be an option.

Ake is valued at around £35m and looks ideal to strengthen United’s unconvincing back line.