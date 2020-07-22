Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used a slightly odd stick metaphor to explain the David de Gea situation.

If we’ve understood this correctly, the Red Devils boss seems to be suggesting De Gea’s poor form at the moment might be down to the team’s defence not offering him enough protection…

? "A bundle of sticks is unbreakable. If you leave one on It's own that can break, so we'll stick together" Ole's description of David de Gea is interesting pic.twitter.com/NgIwLls8S8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 22, 2020

Solskjaer says that one stick on its own will break, but lots piled together can be strong.

This might well be true, but there’s surely no getting away from the fact that De Gea’s individual errors have cost United of late, with the Spain international previously much more reliable in goal.