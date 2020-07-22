According to Sport Witness via Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United and Roma are yet to reach an agreement over a permanent deal for Chris Smalling, with the side’s €6m apart.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils value the rejuvenated centre-back at €23m, however Roma have only offered an extended loan deal which includes an option to buy worth a total of €17m so far.

It’s added that Paulo Fonseca’s side would offer €3m upfront with the mandatory option to sign the 30-year-old for €14m after.

Sport Witness suggest via La Gazzetta dello Sport that Smalling’s informed all parties involved that he wishes to stay in Roma, with the Italian giants said to be in ‘daily contact’ with United to negotiate.

Will United manage to get their desired fee for Smalling or is Roma’s proposal fair and will the Red Devils eventually accept a deal of this nature?

Timing is also slated as a decisive factor, Roma wish to have extended Smalling’s stay in time to submit their list of players to register for when the Europa League restarts, this list is needed by August 3.

Smalling has just returned from an injury, the England international come off the bench for 16 minutes in his side’s recent clash against Inter Milan, the ace will return to the starting lineup for the tie with SPAL.

Smalling has been with the Red Devils since the summer of 2010, the defender fell out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was subsequently loaned to Roma last summer.

The ace has reinvigorated himself with superb performances for the Italian outfit, Smalling has started all but one of his 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

It’s great to see the 6ft4 centre-back at his best once again after a difficult couple of years.