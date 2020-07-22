Midfield ace could force his way to Spurs as Premier League rivals prepare to withdraw their offer

Ideally a football club will want to sell a want away player to the highest bidder, but they don’t always have that choice.

The Telegraph have reported on the latest with Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and it sounds like he might have The Saints over a barrel.

His contract runs out at the end of next year and there’s little sign of a new deal being agreed, so they will need to sell him this summer if they want a decent fee.

The problem they have is that although the report confirms Southampton have accepted a £25m bid from Everton, the Danish midfielder is adamant that he wants to move to Spurs.

They go on to point out that Spurs might not be able to match Everton’s bid, but a deal with Southampton could still be done.

Hojbjerg has made it clear that he wants to go to Spurs and that could force Southampton to accept a lower bid, while there’s even talk of Everton withdrawing their offer after accepting defeat.

They go on to suggest that Kyle Walker-Peters could make his loan Spell at Southampton permanent as part of this deal too, and it seems inevitable that he will end up with Jose Mourinho next season.