What Mourinho makes of De Gea vs Henderson battle at Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly thought to rate Dean Henderson higher than David de Gea at the moment.

However, the Portuguese tactician, now in charge of Tottenham, will supposedly not be competing with another of his former clubs Chelsea to sign Henderson this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report explains that the Blues are stepping up their efforts to snap up the promising young ‘keeper from United, following his hugely impressive loan stint with Sheffield United.

Red Devils fans won’t want to see this exciting youngster go, but it remains to be seen if he can force his way past a big name like De Gea into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

The Manchester Evening News suggest that Mourinho might well have promoted Henderson by now if he was still in charge at Old Trafford.

It’s certainly interesting to hear that Mourinho rates the young ‘keeper so highly from his time at Man Utd, but of course the decision over who is the club’s number one is now in Solskjaer’s hands.

It won’t be easy axing a club legend like De Gea, with the Spain international showing himself to be one of MUFC’s most important players for many years, even if he now looks to be in serious decline.