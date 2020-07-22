“Needs his rest”: These Man United fans react as stalwart is left out of the XI vs West Ham

There’s no doubting that Man United’s bubble was burst by the awful performance against Chelsea at the weekend, but there’s no time for them to feel sorry for themselves.

They have a golden chance to go clear of Chelsea and Leicester in their quest for a Champions League spot, but a convincing win would make a big difference here.

They face Leicester on the final day and they are currently level on goal difference and points, but this is United’s game in hand.

A convincing win would force Leicester to come out and attack in the final game, and that could play into United’s hands on the counter attack.

Solskjaer made a lot of changes for the Chelsea game so it was always going to be interesting to see how they lined up tonight:

There’s little messing about here as Solskjaer get’s most of his big hitters back into the team, but it’s interesting to see that Fosu-Mensah starts ahead of Wan-Bissaka.

The reaction from the fans seems positive as they’ve reacted on Twitter to the line up:

Bissaka needs his rest, we want him fresh got Leicester.. Strong lineup. We are winning today — Chris Haze of MUFC (@ChristopherMUFC) July 22, 2020

Nice, deserved rest for Aaron. That front 5 being back is exciting. — ? (@utdrobbo) July 22, 2020

Wan Bissaka deserves the rest. Let’s get the three points — #FreeSancho (@UtdMxtt) July 22, 2020

Glad Wan Bissaka has got a rest, I honestly don’t know what I’ll do if we don’t win this game… https://t.co/T4HVSN2DEW — jay (@utdjayy) July 22, 2020

Wan Bissaka looked absolutely done in on Sunday, no harm giving him a rest — DAF (@DAF_MUFC) July 22, 2020

Good news for Wan Bissaka getting a rest. His tackles have been mistimed and he’s been fouling more than usual lately. Glad he could be relatively fresh for the Leicester match. — Anthony (@AnthonyMemi) July 22, 2020

Wan Bissaka has been virtually ever present this season and he’s an important part of the team, but at least this should ensure he’s fit to face Leicester.

