It’s possible that this is just a consequence of getting older, but the announcements for EA Sport’s latest edition of FIFA seem to get less exciting as the years go on.

That’s mainly due to the game being exactly the same with a squad update and some different coloured menus, but there is one change that happens most years.

There’s usually a different player on the front cover and it might not be as impressive as PES going with Scott McTominay last year, but EA Sports have announced that Kylian Mbappe will grace the cover for the latest edition:

The leader of the next generation. @KMbappe is the #FIFA21 global cover star! The #FIFA21 Champions edition cover ??? Pre-Order today ?? https://t.co/Ucbq7aGFO2 pic.twitter.com/0Q64KynQLc — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 22, 2020

It certainly seems to be a big deal for the PSG star, as he took to Twitter to say how excited he was about this: