Video: Porto score ridiculously good team goal in 6-1 thrashing of Moreirense

Porto scored an insane team goal against Moreirense in a 6-1 win that really is essential viewing.

Watch the video below as Porto absolutely tear their opponents apart with an incredible passing move that features a lovely back-heeled flick as a ‘pre-assist’.

It is also worth watching the highlights on YouTube in the clip below that shows the game without the artificial fan noise.

If you listen carefully, when this goal goes in you can hear someone shouting “Que golazo!” – a phrase which needs no translation.