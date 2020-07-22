Real Madrid’s FURIOUS response to being beaten to Kai Havertz transfer by Chelsea

Real Madrid are reportedly unhappy at what the club view as a huge missed opportunity to seal the transfer of Kai Havertz, who is set to sign for Chelsea.

The Germany international has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football in recent times, and is now widely expected to be heading to Stamford Bridge in a big-money move.

Havertz should be a quality signing for Chelsea, but according to Don Balon, Real Madrid are quietly fuming behind the scenes as they expect to regret not doing more to get this deal done.

The 21-year-old was widely reported to have a move to Real Madrid in mind, but a combination of factors looks to have led to him making the move to west London instead.

Real are known for signing the biggest names in world football and could have done with Havertz adding some spark to their attack.

Chelsea fans will no doubt relish this anger at the Bernabeu after losing some star names to the Spanish giants in recent times.

Eden Hazard left CFC for Madrid last summer, while Thibaut Courtois made the same move the year before.