“Sell him” – Potential overreaction from these Man United fans to Pogba error vs West Ham

It might be hard to get the scientific figures on this, but I’m willing to bet that most of us will use our hands to protect our face if something is flying towards it at speed.

West Ham were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time against Man United today after Paul Pogba blocked a goal bound free kick with his hands.

The problem was that it was travelling very quickly right towards his face, so it’s a human reaction to throw your hands up to protect yourself.

The penalty was definitely the right call, but these fans taking to Twitter to demand that he’s sold might be a slight over reaction:

Disgraceful from pogba sell him — LETSALLBECALM (@pfhf65) July 22, 2020

Can we just sell Pogba, the usual plays a few good games then doesn't bother. How many goals has he caused in the last few weeks. #MUNWHU — David Rogers (@Daveroj) July 22, 2020

Pogba is a liability and i would sell him ASAP. — Andrew Ferguson (@FergakaAbomb82) July 22, 2020

I think it’s time to sell Pogba in the summer — B (@KxngSF) July 22, 2020

I’d sell Pogba for that — Tom Estlin (@tom_estlin) July 22, 2020

Just sell Pogba man I’m done with him cost us against Southampton too — Daniel (@DCruzzz18) July 22, 2020

You have to hope that most of these are sarcastic but it’s never possible to tell with the dramatic culture that exists between football fans these days.

There’s no doubt that Pogba will feel like he’s let his team down, but there’s still a half left to turn this round and selling him for giving away a penalty might be seen as an overreaction by some.