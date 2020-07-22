Spanish report claims Real Madrid star has an offer to join Manchester United this summer

Football is full of players who were signed for their talent without the club really having a plan for them, and it results in a lot of wasted careers.

James Rodriguez had the world at his feet after an incredible performance at the 2014 World Cup with Colombia, but he’s not a good fit for Real Madrid’s system.

He’s either forced wide or too deep into the midfield and it doesn’t allow him to shine, so it would make sense for everyone if he moves on.

This report from Spain will interest Man United fans, as they claim that he’s got an offer to join Man United this summer:

It would be an interesting move for him to make, because he could run into exactly the same problem at Old Trafford.

He would thrive in the Bruno Fernandes role but there’s no way he’s getting dropped, while you wonder if he might take up a position on the right of the attack that allows him to cut back onto his left foot.

He’s versatile and would also bring a lot of quality to the team so it would make sense if he’s willing to take a back up role, but he needs to be playing regularly at this point in his career.