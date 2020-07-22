Sporting Director Eric Abidal wants his experienced compatriot to take over at Barcelona next season

Barcelona find themselves in a strange situation because they need to blow things up and start again, but you can’t do that when Lionel Messi has a limited amount of time left.

One thing for sure is they cannot allow the Quique Setien disaster to continue – his team selection is all over the place, the team look fragile, they clearly don’t respect him and there’s nothing to suggest that will improve.

A recent report from L’Equipe has looked at the managerial situation, and it looks like the plan will be to get Xavi to take over at some point.

Unfortunately that probably won’t happen for at least one more year, so another short term coach will be needed to steady the ship.

READ MORE: Chelsea plan a bold move to sign Barcelona star on a swap deal as contract talks stall

It’s suggested that the idea is to get someone experienced in to do that, and Sporting Director Eric Abidal is looking to a fellow Frenchman to fill that role.

Laurent Blanc is experienced as a coach – he’s won league titles with Bordeaux and PSG, while his illustrious playing career should earn the respect from the players too.

It’s important to say that although he’s Abidal’s first choice, that doesn’t mean the other senior members of the backroom staff will agree and push for his appointment.

The Champions League game with Napoli is coming soon and Setien is still in charge, but expect him to be sacked as soon as the competition is over (unless he wins it, then Barca will have a huge decision to make).