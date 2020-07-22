“That clown”: These Chelsea fans round on common scapegoat after terrible first half vs Liverpool

It’s probably got to the point where it’s cruel to keep playing Kepa at this point.

Everyone is desperately waiting for him to make a mistake so they can pounce on him, while his confidence will keep eroding for as long as this continues.

It’s not his fault that Chelsea are 3-1 down to Liverpool at the break tonight, but you could also look at the free kick and suggest he should be doing better.

Chelsea have been poor defensively all season and it’s possible that his own teammates no longer trust him, which will lead to them making poor decisions too.

The Chelsea fans are clearly looking for a scapegoat at half time tonight, and it’s Kepa who’s getting most of the criticism on Twitter:

I’ve supported kepa for a long time but I’m done now pic.twitter.com/Ew61AsyveL — Ben (@bakoneg) July 22, 2020

Kepa is very very very very disgusting.

God! I prefer having an empty post than that rubbish guy in the net.

Omo..God you guys just want to ruin my day. After a hectic day see the rubbish you’re playing.

Remove Willian and mount and Kepa and lampard — Tife? (@Tife_fabunmi) July 22, 2020

Can’t believe we paid 72 million pounds for a statue. He didn’t even dive for the free kick. Doesn’t matter how good our attack is we won’t compete for anything with that clown in goal. — Eren (@Hxrtxng_) July 22, 2020

Kepa has been dropping fraudulent performances all season, it’s nothing new tbh — Jay Badia (@Jacques_badia) July 22, 2020

Forget about saving that free kick. The positioning of Kepa was so horrible there. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) July 22, 2020

It’s clear that he needs a transfer this summer, a fresh start would allow him to rebuild his confidence and hopefully prove he’s a good keeper stuck in a bad situation.