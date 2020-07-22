At the end of each season, the teams of the year, though always subjective, generally seem accurate.

It doesn’t take a football genius to work out who the very best players have been in a particular team or league, even if on the odd occasion stats may prove otherwise.

For the La Liga Team of the Year in 2019/20, decided upon by Spanish daily, MARCA, the omission of several Barcelona players shows how far the Catalans have fallen in the recent past.

Indeed, the only Barca player to have made it onto this season’s list is captain and talisman, Lionel Messi.

No place for the likes of Gerard Pique, Antoine Griezmann, Arthur Melo or Frankie De Jong.

As might be expected for an outlet with an alleged Real Madrid bias, there are four Los Blancos players in the side, but having said that, with Zinedine Zidane’s men taking the title in this oddest of campaigns, it’s hard to argue against their inclusion.

The full XI is as follows: Thibaut Courtois, Diego Carlos, Sergio Ramos, Felipe, Casemiro, Santi Cazorla, Lucas Ocampos, Martin Ödegaard, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Gerard Moreno.