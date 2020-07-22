According to ESPN, Chelsea will focus their efforts on trying to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester after they push further with a move for Kai Havertz once they know which European competition they’re in.

Frank Lampard’s side sit third in the top-flight, just one point ahead of rivals Manchester United and Leicester with two game remaining.

The Blues would secure a place in the Champions League if they were to beat champions Liverpool at Anfield this evening, otherwise they’ll have to wait for the thrills and spills of the season’s final day.

ESPN report that Chilwell is the Blues’ next priority after German sensation Havertz, with the Foxes valuing the left-back at more than £60m.

More Stories / Latest News A few Manchester United fans think Jadon Sancho is hinting at a transfer…with his shorts ‘What I got was David Villa touching me’ – World Cup winner accused of sexual harassment whilst at New York City Man Utd transfer news: Jadon Sancho bid to be accepted, Jack Grealish hint, battle for £35m defender

Chelsea have conceded the most goals of any side in the top-half of the table which is truly astonishing, the Blues really need to bolster their defensive ranks if they’re serious about kicking on next season.

Left-back has proved to be a particularly problematic position for the west London outfit, Marcos Alonso is often found wanting on the defensive side, whilst Emerson Palmieri has now fallen out of favour.

23-year-old Chilwell would be the premier option for top-flights sides looking for a left-back in the summer, the ace is England’s No.1 in his position and has enjoyed a superb season with the Foxes.

Chilwell has scored three times and chipped in with three assists in 27 Premier League appearances this term, taking the ace’s total career tally to 99 top-flight outings.

Chilwell is currently sidelined with a heel injury, the Mail report that the talent is set to also miss the start of next season with this issue, meaning that his 100th Premier League game could come for the Blues.