It will be one of the enduring images that comes to define Arsenal’s poor 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The sight of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang laughing and joking with Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings, only to lose sight of him at a corner and thus allowing him to glance a header to the back post leading to the winner, has infuriated Arsenal supporters.

The defeat means that the Gunners can now finish no higher than eighth, and if they’re unable to beat Frank Lampard’s energetic Chelsea side in the FA Cup final next month, then there will be no European football at the Emirates Stadium next season.

How quickly a player can go from hero to zero too.

Only days before, Aubameyang was being lauded for scoring the two goals against Manchester City which saw the Gunners reach the FA Cup final.

For someone of such experience, such an amateur error is unforgivable, and given that it contributed to losing Arsenal all three points, it’s no wonder that these supporters are up in arms.

The u7s wouldn’t fall for that ffs — Don Daig (@Don_Daig) July 21, 2020

Aubameyang is so bad ?? — London FC (@Genevagalaxy) July 21, 2020