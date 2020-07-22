“Van Gaal like”: These Man United fans complain about slow attacking play vs West Ham

Since the restart we’ve seen Man United play some incisive and quick attacking football, but something isn’t quite right against West Ham tonight.

They’ve got their main attacking players back in the side after a few were rested against Chelsea, but the fluidity and understanding just isn’t there.

It’s possible that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a bigger miss than many realise in an attacking sense as Fosu-Mensah is reluctant to make any forward runs and that’s making it harder to break through.

They’re currently stuck playing a lot of passes around the box and allowing West Ham to get back in numbers, so there’s no space to play or get any shots away.

It is reminiscent of their time under the management of Louis van Gaal when players were given no creative freedom, and these fans have taken to Twitter to point that out:

Starting to feel like those Van Gaal games where United are all over the opposition for the first 2-3 minutes and then all the pressure disappears. Playing for a point now #MUFC — Pauly Kwestel (@pkwestel) July 22, 2020

Is Van gaal still the manager — Utd_persie (@Sadboi210) July 22, 2020

when did van gaal take back over?…. — fatlad (@footboxing) July 22, 2020

Terrible we are playing like Prime Van Gaal — KeeTheRed (@KeeTheRed) July 22, 2020

The big big issue I have is we are playing far too slow. So easy for West Ham to defend. It’s almost Van Gaal like. — Matty (@MatttyMUFC) July 22, 2020

Jesus! This is like a return Van Gaal ball. Pass with pace and bravery. Break lines. #manutdwhu — Tod Brennan (@TodBrennanEng) July 22, 2020

Things got even worse when West Ham scored from a penalty right on the stroke of half time, so a big second half is now needed.