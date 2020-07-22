Menu

“Van Gaal like”: These Man United fans complain about slow attacking play vs West Ham

Since the restart we’ve seen Man United play some incisive and quick attacking football, but something isn’t quite right against West Ham tonight.

They’ve got their main attacking players back in the side after a few were rested against Chelsea, but the fluidity and understanding just isn’t there.

It’s possible that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a bigger miss than many realise in an attacking sense as Fosu-Mensah is reluctant to make any forward runs and that’s making it harder to break through.

They’re currently stuck playing a lot of passes around the box and allowing West Ham to get back in numbers, so there’s no space to play or get any shots away.

It is reminiscent of their time under the management of Louis van Gaal when players were given no creative freedom, and these fans have taken to Twitter to point that out:

Things got even worse when West Ham scored from a penalty right on the stroke of half time, so a big second half is now needed.

