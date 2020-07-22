Menu

Video: Alexander-Arnold puts LIverpool 2-0 up on Chelsea with a glorious free kick

There comes a point with certain players that you expect them to score from free kicks, and we’ve reached that with Trent Aleander-Arnold.

His latest effort is always going to be a nightmare for the goalkeeper because the positioning allow him to go either side, and he leaves Kepa with no chance with this fine effort:

Chelsea have an inferior goal difference to Man United and Leicester and this result does leave their place in top four in a precarious position ahead of next week.

