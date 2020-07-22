Video: Alexander-Arnold puts LIverpool 2-0 up on Chelsea with a glorious free kick

There comes a point with certain players that you expect them to score from free kicks, and we’ve reached that with Trent Aleander-Arnold.
His latest effort is always going to be a nightmare for the goalkeeper because the positioning allow him to go either side, and he leaves Kepa with no chance with this fine effort:
Anything Keita can do… ?
Alexander-Arnold scores a wonderful free-kick but Frank Lampard is NOT happy! ?
Was it a foul on Mane?
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #LIVCHE here: https://t.co/vohE5KKNop
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/LOlw9odobq
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 22, 2020
Picutres from RMC Sport
Chelsea have an inferior goal difference to Man United and Leicester and this result does leave their place in top four in a precarious position ahead of next week.