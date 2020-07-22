Menu

Video: Bemusing moment for Chelsea as ref gives a free kick against Kovacic despite telling him he won the ball

We all know there’s more to the rules that a player simply winning the ball or not.

There was a strange moment in the Liverpool vs Chelsea game tonight as the ref gave a free kick against Kovacic, but then he kept telling the Chelsea man that he won the ball:

You have to think that this must be taken out of context and the ref is about to say something else after that, but it’s a strange thing to see.

