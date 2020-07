Chelsea fans may have been fooled into thinking the defence was okay after the performance against Man United, but this proves that major improvements are needed.

The defending here is pitiful from Chelsea as they fail to clear a corner, but credit to Wijnaldum after he crashes a volley into the roof of a net:

Pictures from NBC and RMC

It was clear that Frank Lampard would need to make some defensive additions this summer, but this performance makes that even more clear.