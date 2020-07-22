Video: Classy gesture from Frank Lampard as he congratulates Sadio Mane on winning the title

Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy tonight, and you can tell from the amount of players with phones in their hands that there will be a lot of alternative footage that will leak out in the next few days.

Sadio Mane was live streaming on his social media when he bumped into Frank Lampard in the tunnel, and the Chelsea manager shows he’s a class act by congratulating him on that win:

Great to see what a gentleman Frank Lampard is by congratulating Saido Mane for winning the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/Gw8HAhQniE — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 22, 2020

Frank Lampard is such a classy man. pic.twitter.com/0Fb5OAbsBb — ?? (@Arrizabalager) July 22, 2020

Lampard must be furious at his team’s inability to defend yet again and he knows he’s in for a tense final game, but he deserves to be applauded for his reaction here.