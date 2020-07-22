Video: ‘I’m glad’ – Ex-Man United star Patrice Evra happy that Liverpool fans won’t be in stadium for title lift

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra couldn’t help but aim a cheeky dig at Liverpool fan whilst working as a pundit for Sky Sports ahead of the Red Devils’ clash with another ex-club in West Ham.

The Merseyside outfit will lift their first league title in over 30 years ahead of tonight’s encounter with Chelsea, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, obviously no fans will be allowed in the stadium.

Evra showed that Liverpool are still his nemesis’s, despite leaving United years ago, by responding with a savage ‘I’m glad’ when commenting on the Reds not being able to host any fans to witness the title lift.

Of course Evra only meant this in a light-hearted manner, before any Liverpool supporters take any serious offence to the comments.

? "After 30 years it was time for them, I'm glad they won't be able to celebrate with the fans" @Evra once a United player always a United player ? pic.twitter.com/HKzIdSR98l — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 22, 2020

Evra won 10 major honours during his time with the Old Trafford outfit, which included five top-flight titles, it’s clear that the ace still has that competitive streak when it comes to Liverpool.

All jokes aside, Liverpool lifting the silverware tonight will be an emotional moment for everyone attached with the Merseyside outfit.