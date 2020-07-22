Video: Keita pounces on Willian’s mistake to crash a great strike in off the bar

With the anticipation surrounding the trophy presentation it was easy to forget that Liverpool actually had a game to play tonight, but they’ve just taken the lead against Chelsea.

Naby Keita does well to rob Willian of possession in a dangerous area but he’s still got a lot to do.

It almost looks like his strike is gathering speed as it hits the bar, and the keeper has no chance as it crashes down into the back of the net:

?? "That's the shot of a champion!" A thunderbolt from Naby Keita rifles the champions ahead! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LIVCHE here: https://t.co/vohE5KKNop

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/GE4ViJ3WXz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 22, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport