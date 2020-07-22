Video: Paul Pogba gives Michail Antonio a death stare as he mocks his handball

It’s always interesting when you get a candid moment of footballers joking about on the pitch, but this looks like a classic case of someone not realising that someone is watching them.

Paul Pogba gave away a penalty late in the first half vs West Ham tonight as he lifted his hands up to protect his face as a free kick cannoned towards him

Michail Antonio scored the penalty and was clearly in the mood to joke about it, but his reaction suggests he doesn’t know Pogba is just behind him:

Antonio joking about Pogba's handball with Bruno Fernandes Look at Pogba's face ? pic.twitter.com/2U9jzbzhFL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 22, 2020

Pogba looks totally focused and that death stare he gives Antonio is pretty intimidating.