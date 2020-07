It’s never a good idea to compare two players based on one piece of play, but there are some serious elements of Eden Hazard in this from Christian Pulisic.

He uses his skill and acceleration to completely ruin three Liverpool defenders before putting it on a plate for Abraham to score:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Lot’s of fans will be excited about Werner and Ziyech next season, but if Pulisic keeps improving then he could be the star of this team.