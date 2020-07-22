Video: Roberto Firmino finally gets his Anfield goal as he finishes a fine flowing move vs Chelsea

If ever you needed proof that stats aren’t everything in football, then look at Roberto Firmino’s goal return this season.

He plays in the centre of attack so many fans will expect him to score lots of goals, but he plays a totally different role in the team.

It’s clearly effective because Liverpool are free flowing and score lots of goals, but an Anfield goal has eluded the Brazilian all season.

That drought is now over after he scored a lovely header against Chelsea tonight:

Pictures from Canal +