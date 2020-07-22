Menu

Video: West Ham score from the spot after Pogba concedes penalty with awful handball for Man United

Paul Pogba has just made a costly mistake on the brink of halftime in Manchester United’s clash against West Ham.

After David Moyes’ Hammers played a clever short free-kick to line up a thunderous shot from Declan Rice, Pogba stopped himself from taking the shot to the face by blocking it with his hands.

The superstar was left red-faced after the incident and after a surprisingly lengthy VAR review, the London outfit were rightfully awarded a spot-kick.

In-form Michail Antonio stepped up and sent David de Gea the wrong way with a lovely slotted penalty.

Take a look at the incident and Antonio’s well-take spot-kick below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

The Red Devils have to be much better in the second-half, they’ve lacked any aggression for the opening 45 minutes and have now been deal a massive blow their top four hopes.

